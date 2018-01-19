Two arrested after $13K in drugs seized in Cobourg traffic stop

Two men are facing drug trafficking charges following an OPP investigation in Cobourg.

On Wednesday, Northumberland OPP stopped a pickup truck with two men aboard. A search of the vehicle uncovered drugs with a street value of approximately $13,000.

Police seized fentanyl pills, heroine, hydromorphone, oxycodone, percocet and other “yet to be determined” drugs.

“Officers also seized in excess of $10,000 Canadian currency,” said Const. Steve Bates.

The 2013 Dodge pickup truck was also seized.

Darryl Thorne, 39, of Cobourg, and Daniel Scott Hulme, 38, of Oshawa, are each charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime – Over $5,000

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – cocaine

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – heroin

Po ssession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – other drugs

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – opioid (three counts)

Hulme is also charged with three counts of failure to comply with a recognizance. He was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody at the time of this release.

Thorner was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cobourg on Feb. 28.

“Investigators also seized the Dodge Ram pickup truck and anticipate further charges to be laid,” Bates said.