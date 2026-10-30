Edmonton police investigating death of 2-year-old girl in Castle Downs

The Edmonton Police Service announced Friday it’s investigating the suspicious death of a child that took place three weeks ago.
Police were called to a property in northwest Edmonton on Saturday, Oct. 10.
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Officers responded around 2 p.m. to a report of a sudden death of a two-year-old girl at a home in the Castle Downs area.
Police said due to the circumstances surrounding the death, it was ruled suspicious and the EPS Homicide Section is leading the investigation.
EPS said autopsy results are pending toxicology.
No other details were released.
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