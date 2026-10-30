Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police investigating death of 2-year-old girl in Castle Downs

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted October 30, 2026 2:24 pm
1 min read
An Edmonton Police Service badge on the arm of an officer on Monday, December 6, 2021. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service badge on the arm of an officer on Monday, December 6, 2021. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Edmonton Police Service announced Friday it’s investigating the suspicious death of a child that took place three weeks ago.

Police were called to a property in northwest Edmonton on Saturday, Oct. 10.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. to a report of a sudden death of a two-year-old girl at a home in the Castle Downs area.

Police said due to the circumstances surrounding the death, it was ruled suspicious and the EPS Homicide Section is leading the investigation.

EPS said autopsy results are pending toxicology.

No other details were released.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices