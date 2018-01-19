Hepatitis A case involving employee at restaurant near Saskatoon

Officials said there is a small rise of exposure to the hepatitis A virus for people who ate food at the Apple Crate Café near Saskatoon between Dec. 28-30 and on Jan. 13.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says an employee who handled food at the restaurant was working while infectious.

Anyone who ate at the restaurant located at the Glen at Crossmount on the dates in question should contact the public health disease control office in Saskatoon at 306-655-4612 if they have not already been contacted through the public health investigation.

The hepatitis A virus is transmitted through contaminated food and water and can cause a serious liver disease.

It can be passed by an infectious person who doesn’t wash their hands and then touches food or drinks that are later consumed.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include a loss of appetite, mild flu-like symptoms, severe abdominal pain and diarrhea, nausea, tiredness, fever and jaundice.