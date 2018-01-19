Crews race to battle large fire at sawmill in Vancouver

Vancouver fire crews are battling a fire at a sawmill just off Marine Drive Friday morning.

The fire broke out at Mainland Sawmills at Yukon Street and Kent Avenue.

Flames and heavy smoke is filling the air around the mill.

Eight fire trucks are on the scene, which has been upgraded to two-alarm fire.

A fireboat has also been deployed to help fight the fire from the water.

There is no word yet on whether anyone has been injured in the blaze.

Firefighters on scene in Vancouver at Heather and West Kent. @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/EcHoApp6fk — Nadia Stewart (@nadia_stewart) January 19, 2018

The mill is next to a power substation so crews are working hard to make sure the fire does not spread to that structure.

#Vancouver – Continue to avoid the area. Kent is blocked at Yukon. You can see smoke from the #OakStBridge and #KnightStBridge ^RLid https://t.co/2ZKBDY1kOp — AM730Traffic (@AM730Traffic) January 19, 2018

This is a developing story and we will update when more information is available.