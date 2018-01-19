Canada
January 19, 2018 10:18 am
Updated: January 19, 2018 11:04 am

Crews race to battle large fire at sawmill in Vancouver

By Online News Producer  Global News

The fire broke out early Friday morning at Mailand Sawmills in Vancouver.

Shane MacKichan
A A

Vancouver fire crews are battling a fire at a sawmill just off Marine Drive Friday morning.

The fire broke out at Mainland Sawmills at Yukon Street and Kent Avenue.

Flames and heavy smoke is filling the air around the mill.

Eight fire trucks are on the scene, which has been upgraded to two-alarm fire.

A fireboat has also been deployed to help fight the fire from the water.

There is no word yet on whether anyone has been injured in the blaze.

The mill is next to a power substation so crews are working hard to make sure the fire does not spread to that structure.

This is a developing story and we will update when more information is available.

Credit: Shane MacKichan

Credit: Shane MacKichan

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire
Fire at mill
Mainland Sawmills
Sawmill fire Vancouver
Vancouver fire
Vancouver Fire Rescue
Vancouver fire sawmill

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News