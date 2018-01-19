Cut Knife RCMP searching for missing man

Cut Knife RCMP are searching for a Saskatchewan man who has not been seen since Monday.

Dennis Lee Bluehorn, 54, was last seen on the Little Pine First Nation at around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 15.

He was driving a red 2004 Chevrolet Malibu with Saskatchewan licence plate 030 KRA.

Bluehorn is approximately five-foot 11 with a stocky build, black/grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last known to be wearing a grey striped coat and grey/brown coveralls.

Police said he may have travelled to Hudson Bay, Sask., or the Lloydminster areas.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bluehorn is asked to contact Cut Knife RCMP at 306-398-3500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.