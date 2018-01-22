Bob Layton Editorial: Drugs for addicts and you

The party that is leading the way to legal marijuana is now in the process of deciding how progressive they really want to be.

The federal Liberals are having discussions about what else should be decriminalized, as they prepare for their policy convention in April.

Prostitution is on the list.

READ MORE: Liberals to debate legalizing prostitution

So is an issue that plagues us from coast to coast – illicit drugs, and whether people should still be arrested with drugs just for personal use.

I wonder if that includes fentanyl.

READ MORE: Former B.C. MLA’s son gets new trial on fentanyl importation charges

Some are looking at the Portugal solution, where addicts are not arrested, but instead given the chance for some voluntary treatment. That would make low-level drug use a health issue rather than a criminal matter.

That may further upset those who don’t like safe injection sites.

READ MORE: Critics worry Edmonton’s proposed supervised-injection sites ‘will be a death knell’ for neighbourhoods

On the other side of the drug dollar, Liberals are also talking about expanding universal health care to cover your prescription drugs.

I wonder if they will take into account the diabetics who call to point out that while addicts get what they need for free, diabetics don’t.

Let me know how you would vote on any of the above.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.