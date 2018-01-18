Number of new BC Liberal Party member applications rejected not clear

There are just two weeks to go until B.C. Liberal members elect their new leader, and the party isn’t saying how many illegitimate new-member applications were rejected in their more stringent vetting process.

Estimates from five of the candidates range from one per cent for Mike de Jong, to five per cent being rejected from Dianne Watts’ campaign.

Candidate Todd Stone says he’s not sure how many have been rejected from his.

“I certainly haven’t been advised in my campaign as to a significant number that’s been rejected.”

Stone says the new application vetting process is solid.

“There were lots of concerns I think in 2011 – the last time we did this, that spanned all the campaigns – and the party wanted to make sure they didn’t see a repeat of some of the practices that were employed last time.”

The party says the six candidates have signed up 30,000 new members for a grand total of 60,000.

When Christy Clark won the leadership in 2011 there were more than 82,000 – and in 2003 there were 100,000.

The final debate next Tuesday will be broadcast live on Global’s BC1.