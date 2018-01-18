City of Burnaby doubles down on anti-pipeline stance after NEB hearing announcement

The City of Burnaby has responded to the National Energy Board’s announcement that hearings on the proposed route of the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion will start next week, saying “the Federal Government may have approved the pipeline, but they haven’t approved the route.”

In a statement it says it will take part in the hearing and will, “[d]emonstrate the significant and unacceptable financial, environmental and social risks inherent to Kinder Morgan’s proposed route through the City’s parks, watercourses and neighbourhoods.”

Alongside its statement it also released a 22-minute video highly critical of the project, saying the video’s release was to, “[e]nsure everyone has access to information about the unacceptable impacts Kinder Morgan’s pipeline route would have on the environment, economy and people.”

The video features Burnaby Mayor Derek Corrigan, the city’s director of corporate services Dipak Dattani, and economist Robyn Allan.

“We know from the current Prime Minister of Canada that the National Energy Board can’t be trusted to do a legitimate rigorous review, that they torque the system to get to yes,” said Allan in the video.

Neither the City of Burnaby or NEB have responded to requests for comment regarding the video.