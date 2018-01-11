2 arrested at Kinder Morgan demonstration site in Burnaby

Two women were arrested at a Kinder Morgan demonstration site in Burnaby on Wednesday and are now facing charges of obstruction.

Burnaby RCMP confirm that on Wednesday at 8:50 p.m., officers attempted to execute a warrant to remove the occupants of a trailer on Shellmount Street.

Police say the occupants had allegedly obstructed the removal of the illegally parked trailer on Tuesday.

According to a release, the women told police they would leave the trailer initially but then closed and locked the door.

Police say despite continued requests to open the door, officers had to force the door open to execute the warrant. Video posted on the Camp Cloud at KM Surveillance Post page on Facebook show police using a battering ram to get into the trailer.

The two women were arrested without incident.

Supt. Chuck McDonald of Burnaby RCMP say they respect the rights of individuals to demonstrate peacefully.

“Despite repeated requests made by police to the trailer occupants to respect the warrant as they’d agreed — our officers were required to take steps to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the protest,” he said in a release.

