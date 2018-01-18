Suspect arrested after allegedly threatening to stab SkyTrain worker with used syringe

WARNING: Disturbing details. Read at your own discretion.

Vancouver police have arrested a 35-year-old Vancouver man in connection with an incident that allegedly saw a suspect threaten to stab a SkyTrain attendant with a used syringe.

The incident unfolded on Dec. 11, 2017 at about 10:30 p.m., Transit Police said in a news release.

A young woman was on the SkyTrain at Commercial-Broadway station with her two children — one a toddler, another a baby in a stroller.

Then a man with a bicycle boarded the train and crouched next to her.

As the train reached the Main Street-Science World station, one stop over, the mother noticed that the man had a needle in his arm that had blood and a white substance.

The mother then stepped off the train and notified a SkyTrain attendant about what she saw.

The attendant boarded the train as it left Main Street-Science World and asked for assistance from the Transit Police on his radio.

The suspect overheard the attendant talking on his radio and then moved to him in an aggressive manner.

He allegedly threatened repeatedly to stab the worker in the neck with the needle for having contacted police, holding it about four inches from his neck.

The suspect backed away after the attendant said he hadn’t called police. He then left the train at Stadium-Chinatown station.

Transit Police managed to identify the suspect after obtaining photos of him.

They recommended charges of assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, which were approved by the Crown.

An arrest warrant was later issued.

Vancouver Police arrested Kristopher Frederick William Joyce in the Downtown Eastside on Jan. 10.

He’s “very well known to police.”