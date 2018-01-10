Transit Police looking for suspect who allegedly threatened passenger with scissors

Metro Vancouver Transit Police is reaching out to the public to try to identify a man that allegedly threatened someone on the SkyTrain with a pair of scissors.

The incident took place shortly after 3 p.m. on Dec. 7.

In a release, Transit Police say the victim boarded the train, sat down, and when he looked up the suspect was standing over them, allegedly holding scissors and verbally threatening to harm him.

The victim told police he recognized the suspect because he had been banned from the pub he worked at for allegedly using drugs in the washroom last year.

A pair of passengers intervened, which allowed the victim to get off the train at Commercial-Broadway station.

The suspect followed him and shouted at the victim as he walked away from the station.

Transit Police describe the suspect as a 5’5″ tall white man in his late 50s with blue eyes and slicked back dark hair, who goes by the name Thomas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Transit Police.