Arrest made in marijuana dispensary robbery in downtown Hamilton

One suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a local downtown dispensary.

Hamilton police say on Jan. 5, two masked men walked into The Blue Ox Dispensary on George Street, armed with weapons and assaulted one of the employees.

The suspects made off with cash and merchandise.

On Wednesday, 27-year-old Nathaniel Golden was arrested and is facing several charges including robbery and administering a noxious substance.

Police are continuing to investigate to identify the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.