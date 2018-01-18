Pats sign Paddock, assistant coaches to contract extension

The Regina Pats announced they have assigned head coach and general manager John Paddock, assistant coach and assistant general manager Dave Struch and assistant coach Brad Herauf to a multi-year contract extensions.

Paddock has been with the Pats since the 2014-2015 season and has guided the Pats to a 149-83-19-12 record in his three-plus seasons. The club has reached at least the second round of the playoffs in each of those years, including a trip to the league finals in 2017.

Paddock also led the Pats to a franchise record 52 wins in 2017 and twice he has been named WHL coach of the year.

“We are very excited to extend the contracts of the leaders of our hockey club,” said Pats president Todd Lumbard.

“The track record of our team both on and off the ice over the last three and a half years speaks for itself. Their hard work, knowledge and care for our players and our community bodes well for the future of the Regina Pats.”

“It’s an honour to work here in Regina,” said Paddock. “We have the best ownership group in the league and I am excited to continue the work that was started four seasons ago.”

The Pats are back in action on Friday night when they face the Moose Jaw Warriors at the Brandt Centre.