Environment ministry investigates mysterious sludge in Kingston parking lot

Inspectors with the Ontario Ministry of the Environment are investigating the source of a mysterious sludge that has engulfed a section of a busy Kingston, Ont., shopping mall parking lot.

The black-coloured sludge was first noticed Thursday morning at the Kingslake Plaza parking lot, located on Division Street near Highway 401 in the city’s north end. The sludge has also been tracked onto nearby roads by vehicles leaving the plaza.

“We want to know what it is and when we know we will move to clean it up,” said David Lehberg with Knightstone Capital, the owner of the plaza.

The busy plaza is home to a Service Ontario office, Bulk Barn food store, Dollarama, Shoppers Drug Mart and other retailers. Several fast food outlets and a gas station are also located nearby.

The City of Kingston’s public works department and Spills Action Centre are also on the scene.

So far, the mystery sludge has not affected business operations in the plaza. Customers can still access the plaza through a secondary entrance while officials try to pinpoint the nature and source of the sludge.

