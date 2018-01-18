Funeral arrangements finalized for 3 of 4 children who died in Pubnico Head, N.S. fire

Funeral arrangements have been made for three of the four children who died following a house fire on Jan. 7 in Pubnico Head, N.S.

READ: Local funeral homes offer to cover costs of funerals for children killed in Nova Scotia fire

A Celebration of Life for Mason Grant will take place on Jan. 22 at 2 p.m.

The 7-year-old’s obituary says he was always happy, had a great sense of humor and was fearless.

“Anyone who ever met Mason was touched by his infectious smile and his beaming personality. He was truly the light in everyone’s lives and all who knew him will carry special memories. He loved to tell jokes even though they rarely made sense,” the obituary read.

A Facebook Live stream will be available for viewing on the Yarmouth Wesleyan Church Facebook Page

READ: Family that lost children in fatal Pubnico Head, N.S. fire ‘needs a lot of prayer’: relative

A joint funeral service for Winston Prouty and Jayla Kennedy will be held on Jan. 23 at 2 p.m

Winston was just four-months-old at the time of his death.

“Winston loved to jump in his jolly jumper and watch Baby Einstein when he wasn’t cuddling up to his mom and dad,” the infant’s obituary read.

“During his short stay on earth he touched many lives and was deeply loved by family and friends. He truly was a special gift to us. Some people only dream of angels, we held ours in our arms.”

READ: Man rescued from fatal house fire ‘struggling to stay alive’: relative

Jayla Kennedy “was happiest when she made others happy and will always be remembered for her beautiful and contagious smile.”

According to the four-year-old’s obituary, she loved riding her bike, swimming, beach combing, dancing or “bugging her mommy” and loved playing with all her siblings and cousins.

In both Winston and Jayla’s obituary’s, the family says they would like to thank “the first responders, funeral homes, hospital staff and everyone near and far that has went above and beyond to help our families in this difficult time. It will not be forgotten.”

WATCH: ‘It’s never weak to speak’: First responders encouraged to seek help following fatal Nova Scotia fire

The services for Jayla, Winston and Mason are under the direction of Sweeny’s Funeral Home.

The service for seven-year-old Mya, the sister of baby Winston and step-sister of Jayla, has not yet been finalized, according to Huskilson’s Funeral Home who is organizing the service.

RCMP have determined the fire was not suspicious, however the cause remains under investigation.

Follow @NatashaPace