Justin Trudeau in Quebec City for meeting with mayor and town hall

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Quebec City Thursday, as part of a two-day visit to the province.

He met with Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume at city hall in the morning where he signed the city’s guest book before heading into a closed-door meeting with the mayor.

Prior to meeting with Labeaume, the Liberal leader confirmed he would be back in Quebec City to attend events commemorating the first anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting on Jan. 29.

Six men were killed and eight others injured, when a lone gunman stormed the mosque and opened fire on the men who had assembled for prayer.

Trudeau did not comment however on whether he would make the anniversary a national day of remembrance and action on Islamophobia — as has been requested by various community organizations.

Trudeau will be speaking with voters at a French-language town hall at 6 p.m. at a local high school, where he could be asked the same question.

The prime minister can also expect to be asked questions on immigration, Quebec’s face-covering ban, as well as the legalizing of marijuana — all of which have been hot-button issues across the province.

Trudeau has already held public meetings in the Halifax area as well as in Hamilton and London, Ont.

He has said the gatherings give him more time to explain his positions than he’d typically have when answering questions from media or during question period.

