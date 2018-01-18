Toronto only Canadian city shortlisted for Amazon HQ2

Amazon has announced its shortlist for its second headquarters and Toronto is the only Canadian city to make the cut.

Last September, Amazon said it would build a second headquarters in North America with a price tag of nearly $5 billion, and potentially hire 50,000 people to fill high-paying jobs.

Amazon said it received proposals from 238 cities, including Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax and Vancouver, and have narrowed it down to 20.

The online retail giant said it would work with each candidate city over the next few months to dive deeper into the feasibility of each host area and plans to make a final decision sometime this year.

“Thank you to all 238 communities that submitted proposals. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity,” Amazon spokesperson Holly Sullivan said in a statement. “Through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation.”

Other cities to make the cut include: Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City and Pittsburgh.

Amazon’s current headquarters is a massive 8.1 million square feet, spread over 33 buildings, and hosts over 40,000 employees.