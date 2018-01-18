Weather
January 18, 2018 8:00 am

Northwest Saskatchewan under freezing rain warning

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A freezing rain warning is in place for parts of northwest Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for parts of northwest Saskatchewan.

Freezing rain is expected to move into the region late Thursday morning or early in the afternoon.

It is expected to last for a few hours before dissipating.

Drivers are being advised to check the highway hotline before heading out.

Freezing rain warning for:

  • Île à la Crosse – Buffalo Narrows – Beauval
  • La Loche – Clearwater River Prov. Park – Cluff Lake

