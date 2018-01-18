Northwest Saskatchewan under freezing rain warning
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for parts of northwest Saskatchewan.
Freezing rain is expected to move into the region late Thursday morning or early in the afternoon.
It is expected to last for a few hours before dissipating.
Drivers are being advised to check the highway hotline before heading out.
Freezing rain warning for:
- Île à la Crosse – Buffalo Narrows – Beauval
- La Loche – Clearwater River Prov. Park – Cluff Lake
