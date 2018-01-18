Canada


Sunnyside CO leak forces residents from apartment building

By Online Reporter  Global News

Calgary fire crews respond to reports of high CO levels at a building in the 1000 block of 2 Avenue N.W. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

Dozens of residents living in an apartment building in the community of Sunnyside were forced to leave their homes on Wednesday over concerns of a potential carbon monoxide leak.

Firefighters were called to the building in the 1000 block of 2 Avenue N.W. at around 9:30 p.m.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said crews found elevated CO levels, which they believe were caused by a faulty mechanical unit.

The issue was fixed and firefighters ventilated the building before allowing the 30 to 40 back inside.

Calgary fire crews respond to reports of high CO levels at a building in the 1000 block of 2 Avenue N.W. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

