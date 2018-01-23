March On event scheduled for Lethbridge on Saturday

Armed with paper, markers, glitter and a strong message, a group of Lethbridge women are preparing to march on Saturday.

“So many people are still feeling marginalized and un-cared for and like they don’t matter, so for all the organizers it’s been a big thing to make sure that we say ‘Yes, you too, all of us too, and we are in this together,'” said Karen Hann, the organizer of the women’s march in Lethbridge.

The rally, called March On: A Day of Solidarity and Action, was inspired by last year’s women’s march, an event that took place around the world.

Hann said the upcoming event is will showcase women supporting women and the alarming number of social issues many people in our community, and around the world, still face.

“There’s huge prejudices still against persons with disabilities, against LGBTQ2SIA, against people of colour. That hasn’t gone away. It’s gotten worse.”

Loralee Edwards, owner of the retail store Drunken Sailor in downtown Lethbridge, offered space on Wednesday for anyone to come and make signs for the rally.

Edwards has long been a women’s activist and finds it frustrating events like this are still needed. “I’m 50 years-old, and 20 years ago it was bad, and it’s still bad. Why is that happening and how are we going to stop it? In the mean time, we need to make sure that everyone knows that it is happening so we can change it.”

A big part of this year’s message for March On is the “me too” campaign, which is making sure any person put in a vulnerable position is heard and supported.

“We stand by that individual and support them. This isn’t just women being harassed, it’s about anybody who’s been harassed,” Hann said.

The rally is set for Saturday at 11:oo a.m. outside the multicultural centre.

Lethbridge Living Library, a gathering of local advocacy organizations, will also be at the event to help educate people.