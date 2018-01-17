Education
January 17, 2018 8:13 pm
Updated: January 17, 2018 8:15 pm

Latest SkyTrackers at Lanigan Elementary School

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Meteorologist Peter Quinlan visited Global Saskatoon’s latest crew of SkyTrackers at Lanigan Elementary School on Wednesday.

An attentive group of Grade 6 students from Lanigan Elementary School are Global Saskatoon’s latest crew of SkyTrackers.

Meteorologist Peter Quinlan visited the class where they discussed the six tornadoes that hit the area last summer and talked about severe weather safety.

READ MORE: SkyTracker weather school stops in at Hague Elementary School

The kids had built various weather instruments, including wind vanes and barometers.

The town of Lanigan is approximately 115 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

