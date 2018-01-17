Latest SkyTrackers at Lanigan Elementary School

An attentive group of Grade 6 students from Lanigan Elementary School are Global Saskatoon’s latest crew of SkyTrackers.

Meteorologist Peter Quinlan visited the class where they discussed the six tornadoes that hit the area last summer and talked about severe weather safety.

The kids had built various weather instruments, including wind vanes and barometers.

The town of Lanigan is approximately 115 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

