Vehicle fire at Dundas and Wellington sends two to hospital with serious burns
A A
A car engulfed in flames kept firefighters busy for a short time Wednesday afternoon at a downtown intersection.
Emergency crews were called to Dundas Street, just east of Wellington Street, around 4:20 p.m., as fire tore through a white Honda Civic and sent thick plumes of smoke into the air.
London police remained on scene in the early evening hours and had Dundas Street closed from Wellington Street to Waterloo Street. The roadway has since reopened.
Two men were transported by paramedics to Victoria Hospital with serious burns, said an official with Middlesex-London EMS.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.