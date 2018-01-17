Vehicle fire at Dundas and Wellington sends two to hospital with serious burns

A car engulfed in flames kept firefighters busy for a short time Wednesday afternoon at a downtown intersection.

Emergency crews were called to Dundas Street, just east of Wellington Street, around 4:20 p.m., as fire tore through a white Honda Civic and sent thick plumes of smoke into the air.

London police remained on scene in the early evening hours and had Dundas Street closed from Wellington Street to Waterloo Street. The roadway has since reopened.

980 CFPL LEXUS OF LONDON TRAFFIC: Fire crews at the scene of a vehicle fire on Dundas Street just east of Wellington Street. Expect delays. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/QauKuvdv9j — 980 London Traffic (@London_Traffic) January 17, 2018

Two men were transported by paramedics to Victoria Hospital with serious burns, said an official with Middlesex-London EMS.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.