January 17, 2018 6:16 pm
Updated: January 17, 2018 7:02 pm

Vehicle fire at Dundas and Wellington sends two to hospital with serious burns

By Staff 980 CFPL

Firefighters tackle a vehicle fire on Dundas St., just east of Wellington Rd.

Submitted by Mike Mala.
A car engulfed in flames kept firefighters busy for a short time Wednesday afternoon at a downtown intersection.

Flames can be seen tearing through the back seat of this Honda Civic on Dundas St.

Courtesy Blair Masschelein via Twitter

Emergency crews were called to Dundas Street, just east of Wellington Street, around 4:20 p.m., as fire tore through a white Honda Civic and sent thick plumes of smoke into the air.

London police remained on scene in the early evening hours and had Dundas Street closed from Wellington Street to Waterloo Street. The roadway has since reopened.

Two men were transported by paramedics to Victoria Hospital with serious burns, said an official with Middlesex-London EMS.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

