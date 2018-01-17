RCMP investigating reported sex assault in Surrey

RCMP are investigating a reported sexual assault in Surrey.

A woman reported being attacked and groped by a man in the 15300-block of 21 Ave. on Jan. 12 at around 10:20 p.m.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP investigating alleged assault on student

The victim screamed and pushed away the attacker, who ran from the scene.

The suspect was described as 5’7″ to 5’8″ tall, wearing a grey hoodie and a grey-looking backpack.

Officers later detained a man in the area with a similar description shortly after the attack. Following an investigation the man was not charged.

READ MORE: 14-year-old student allegedly grabbed while walking to school in Surrey

“Thankfully the victim was not physically harmed,” Cpl. Scotty Schumann of Surrey RCMP said in a statement. “Investigators are hoping someone may have spotted a similar looking person in this area and come forward with that information. Any detail, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, could be what solves a crime.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.