Do you know these people? Winnipeg police seeking help identifying suspects

Winnipeg police are asking for help identifying suspects involved in a string of armed robberies.

Const. Rob Carver told Global News they are looking for an unknown number of individuals in a unspecified number of incidents throughout the city.

VIEW: surveillance pictures of the suspects police are hoping to identify

Carver said not all suspects were necessarily involved in every incident. It just happens that these suspects were captured on surveillance video.

“We’re looking for a combination of individuals… they move around and the numbers change. We can’t be more specific than that,” he said.

Among robberies being investigated, two happened at liquor stores, one was at a retail store and one was at a private residence.

The robberies took place between Nov. 2, 2017 and Jan. 15, 2018 and were “peppered throughout the city” Carver said.

He added police are aware the suspects shown in the images were involved in thefts during that time frame, but could also have been responsible for incidents as far back as September.

If you can identify any of the suspects, contact the Winnipeg Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or contact Crime Stoppers.