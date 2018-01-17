Former Riders star Don Narcisse diagnosed with cancer

Support is pouring in for Don Narcisse on Wednesday after the former Saskatchewan Roughrider star announced he’s battling cancer.

Narcisse posted on Facebook that he was diagnosed with Stage 1 Prostate Cancer on January 12.

In the post, Narcisse said it was his sister, who encouraged him to come out with the news. She beat pancreatic cancer 17 years ago.

Narcisse will start radiation in the next few weeks and vows to keep Rider Nation updated on his progress.