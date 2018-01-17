Student and staff member injured in stabbing at Pickering high school: police

Durham Regional Police say a teenage suspect is in custody after a staff member and a student were injured in a stabbing at a high school in Pickering.

Police were called to Pine Ridge Secondary, northwest of Finch Avenue and Liverpool Road, after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Durham police Const. George Tudos said an altercation between two 16-year-old girls had broken out in the school’s lobby.

One girl was taken to a local hospital to be treated for stab wounds. Her injuries are non-life threatening.

A female staff member who tried to intervene was treated for minor injuries at the scene. Police could not comment on the staff member’s position at the school.

One of the 16-year-olds was arrested near the scene and charges are pending, Tudos said.

On Twitter, police said the school is not in lockdown as a result of the incident.