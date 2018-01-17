‘I have a country now’: Canada’s newest citizens get sworn-in during Dartmouth ceremony

There was a point in his young life when Palestine-born Ibrahim Ibrahim, was deprived of hope for a healthy future.

“Living as a refugee means you have no rights. There was no life, no future because you cannot attend school, you cannot get a good job because you have no documents,” he said.

Ibrahim was one of 42 people from 20 countries around the world who were sworn-in as Canada’s newest citizens at a ceremony in Dartmouth on Wednesday.

He said the feeling was one he could hardly describe, as he reflected back on the time he spent in a refugee camp in India.

“At least I feel I have a country now. At least I feel like when people ask me I say, ‘Yes, I’m from Canada,'” Ibrahim said.

It wasn’t just former refugees who gained their citizenship.

American-born families were also on hand to complete their final step in becoming Canadian.

“You meet new people, see new friends and you just get to experience everything. Canada’s just a really beautiful country,” said Zein Farhat, a Texas-born teenager who signed his citizenship document along with his family.

According to the federal government, all applicants between the ages of 18 and 54 must pass a citizenship test.

The test is typically written, but on occasion, it may involve an interview with a citizenship officer and cover a variety of topics including history, democracy and culture.

And it’s that culture that Ibrahaim is most eager to become a part of.