Drug charges
January 17, 2018 2:31 pm
Updated: January 17, 2018 3:13 pm

Two marijuana shops in Winnipeg found selling illegally

By Reporter  Global News
Winnipeg police seized $45,000 in illegal product from two dispensaries Jan. 8.

Winnipeg Police handout
Winnipeg Police Service has seized pot from two different dispensaries in Winnipeg.

Officers said over the last several months, members of the Marijuana Grow Operation Unit (MGOU) were conducting an investigation into the activities of two illegal marijuana dispensaries.

Police said the Winnipeg Compassion Club on McPhillips Street and the Winnipeg Compassion Club South on Pembina Highway were both  openly selling pot.

RELATED: Manitoba says no to homegrown pot, unveils legal age to buy

On Jan. 8, officers from MGOU assisted Community Supports Units and seized the following:

  • approximately $25,000 worth of marijuana
  • $20,000 of marijuana in alternate forms
  • $6,000 in cash

PHOTO GALLERY:  these are supplied images of the pot products seized

pot product2

A variety of edible pot products were among the items seized.

Winnipeg Police handout
pot product3
pot products1
pot product4

Winnipeg Police handout

 

Three men, ages 27, 28 and 45, were arrested and charged with a number of drug charges and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Officers made a point of noting that marijuana seized in criminal investigations is never medical grade and is often found to contain contaminants which can post significant health risks.

