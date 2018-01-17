B.C. Government calls Kelowna byelection to fill former premier’s vacant seat

The BC NDP has called a byelection for the riding of Kelowna West.

Former Premier Christy Clark’s old seat was vacated after she resigned as an MLA on Aug. 4, 2017.

Rich Coleman has been serving as the BC Liberal Party’s interim leader since that time.

Ben Stewart, who held the seat from 2009 until 2013 when Clark became Premier, is running for the BC Liberals.

Shelley Cook is running for the BC NDP. She chaired Kelowna’s Housing committee and a treatment coalition, and lost to Clark in the last election.

Political scientist Michael Prince says the race would, in a sense, show how voters feel about the new NDP government.

“This is traditional Liberal territory, but it’s an area of the province that’s been a bellweather riding historically. So if there’s any sense of a shift in the province toward the NDP, this byelection could provide some indication of that.”

With legislature seats between the BC NDP and BC Liberals tied at 41, the seat is vital.

Advance polling for the byelection will start on Tuesday, Feb. 6 and run until Sunday, Feb. 11.

General voting for the byelection will begin on Feb. 14, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.