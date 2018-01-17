Mayor’s inner circle debates Bruce Oake Recovery Centre

Winnipeggers both for and against the sale of the Vimy Arena packed into city hall’s Executive Policy Committee (EPC) meeting Wednesday to talk about a proposed addictions treatment centre.

The city’s property committee approved the sale to the province for $1 last week.

EPC is expected to vote on the sale Wednesday morning.

The land in question, a shuttered recreation facility in Sturgeon Creek has been under scrutiny from community groups since the fall when the 50 bed Bruce Oake Recovery Centre was proposed publicly.

“The help that the city has been trying to provide has been misguided,” resident Richard Kartzmark said in front of EPC Wednesday. “[It’s] not in the best interest of the community.”

In total, there were 21 delegations in front of the mayor’s inner circle regarding the centre. Those against the facility’s transformation were lead by city councillor Shawn Dobson.

They argue that the current green-space is an important part of their neighbourhood and installing an addictions treatment centre could be detrimental to the area’s development. Some said Wednesday the city has rushed through the deal.

Those for the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre spoke mainly about mental health and addictions and about how important treatment is.

If EPC approves the plan it would go to a full council vote later this month.