Police hosting information session to combat opioid crisis

London police and the Ontario Provincial Police are hosting a public education session on the dangers of opioids Wednesday evening at the Wolf Performance Hall.

It will be an opportunity to learn from local law enforcement and health officials about the risks of fentanyl and other opioids, and how we can protect our loved ones from them.

Deputy Police Chief Daryl Longworth tells 980 CFPL everyone can benefit from this information.

“I think every segment of the population needs to hear this message. There are young people out there using party drugs, who may not yet understand how dangerous and how easy it is for drug deals to mix dangerous opioids like fentanyl with commonly used street drugs.”

Longworth says information is a key component in combating the issue.

“We recognized years ago that this is not something we can arrest our way out of, we only need to look south of the border at the 40- or 50-year war on drugs that the U.S. has implemented, it has not been successful,” said Longworth.

“People are still dying, drugs are still rampant, we all recognize this is a community-based problem, and it’s going to require a community-based approach.”

The information session gets underway at 7 p.m. at the Wolf Performance Hall in downtown London.