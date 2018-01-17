3 in custody after shots fired in east-end Toronto

Toronto police say they have three people in custody following a shooting at an apartment building in the city’s east end.

Police responded to the scene around midnight at a residential building on Birchmount Road near Eglinton Avenue.

Police said they located a bullet hole in a door but no injuries were reported.

Investigators recovered a firearm at the scene and three people were placed under arrest.

There’s no word yet on what led to the shooting or who was the intended target.