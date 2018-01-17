Crime
3 in custody after shots fired in east-end Toronto

Police investigate the scene of a shooting near Birchmount Rd. and Eglinton Ave. on Jan. 17, 2018.

Jason Scott/Global News
Toronto police say they have three people in custody following a shooting at an apartment building in the city’s east end.

Police responded to the scene around midnight at a residential building on Birchmount Road near Eglinton Avenue.

Police said they located a bullet hole in a door but no injuries were reported.

Investigators recovered a firearm at the scene and three people were placed under arrest.

There’s no word yet on what led to the shooting or who was the intended target.

birchmount road
Eglinton Avenue
GOLDEN MILE
Police investigation
scarborough shooting
Shooting Investigation
suspects in custody
Toronto Police

