Pre-teen girl hit by car in West Vancouver on her way home from school

West Vancouver police are investigating after a pre-teen girl was hit by a car on her way home from school on Tuesday.

The accident happened just after 3 p.m. on 15th Street near Lawson Avenue.

Police believe the girl is a student at a nearby school, said Const. Jeff Palmer.

The incident was “fortunately not as bad as it had the potential to be,” Palmer said.

“Latest information from the scene is that it appears as though the injuries are confined to bruising and abrasions.”

The driver of the car remained and the scene and cooperated with police.