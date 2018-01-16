Four artworks from FACE school chosen for public display

Four Grade 11 students at FACE school in downtown Montreal were chosen to have their artworks put on public display.

The winning art pieces were chosen from a group of 60 students on Tuesday.

A panel of three judges including Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Mayor Luc Ferrandez was on hand at the school to narrow down the winners.

“I hope that everybody that passes in the park will recognize that these kids have something, that they do have a talent,” Ferrandez said.

In May, the artworks will be put on display at the fountain at Carré Saint-Louis in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

They will remain there for a period of four months.

The theme of the artworks was the four seasons.

“It’s going to be great,” Annie Lamarre, FACE principal, said. “It’s going to be a project that’s not only going to be in our school, but it’s going to be in our city.”