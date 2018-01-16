Twitter accounts that Trump follows hacked by group calling itself ‘Turkish cyber army’

Multiple Twitter accounts that are being followed by U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to have been hacked on Tuesday.

The Twitter account of two former Fox News hosts, Eric Bolling and Greta Van Susteren, were tweeting out messages in Turkish.

“You are hacked by the Turkish cyber army Ayyıldız Tim!” one Tweet on Bolling’s page read. “We got your DM correspondence! We will show you the power of the Turk!”

The accounts posted pictures of Bolling’s personal messages, and which included his email and phone number.

There were reports of the Twitter account of the Trump National Golf Club in Charlotte being hacked, Global News could not confirm that.

Update: Turkish cyber army appears to have also hacked Trump Hotel Charlotte pic.twitter.com/CvWWsAlKxw — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 16, 2018

What do all these Twitter accounts have in common? They are all followed by @realDonaldTrump.

Trump only follows 45 Twitter accounts, which means he can only receive direct messages from these accounts.

According to a screengrab posted on Van Susteren’s account by the alleged hackers, they messaged Trump, asking him to “share this video on your personal account.”

The Turkish cyber army is now using its hacked accounts to send DMs to President Trump pic.twitter.com/fqqzl4CCFP — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 17, 2018

Both Van Susteren and Bolling’s account have since been restored.

She left Fox News due to a contract dispute in 2016 according to the Hill. Bolling was fired from the news network in September after sexual harassment allegations were brought forth.