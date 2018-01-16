Skyxe Saskatoon Airport reopens maintenance operations centre

Skyxe Saskatoon Airport’s maintenance operation centre reopened to the public with a tour of the newly upgraded facility on Tuesday.

Four million dollars in renovations allowed for new lighting, a new sweeper as well as a new blower which can move five tonnes of snow an hour.

READ MORE: Successful year for Saskatoon Airport despite turbulent times

Recent upgrades also mean that the entire air field team is in one space.

“It really keeps them real-time dialed into what’s happening at the facility, either out on the runways or within the buildings,” Stephen Maybury, Saskatoon Airport Authority president & CEO, said.

“You know, an escalator or an elevator that needs maintaining, there’s that interaction and they all have that information in that one central operations centre now.”

The building was established in the 1950s and last renovated in 1989.