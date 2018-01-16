Two Rutland housing projects under consideration

Kelowna council is considering two large housing projects in the Rutland area.

A developer wants to build a 94-unit student housing project at the corner of Dougall Road N. and McIntosh Road.

The applicant wants to rezone three properties and consolidate them into one lot.

The city says the four-storey project will consist of a mix of microsuites, one-bedroom and four-bedroom suites with private and communal balconies.

Council gave the proposal first reading Monday and it has been forwarded to a public hearing at a later date.

The other project council is considering involves a multi-housing proposal on Rutland Road N. And Wallace Road.

The proponent wants to build 36 units of row housing.

The city says if the proposal is accepted, the developer intends on demolishing or relocate two homes on the properties to make way for 36 homes in six buildings, each three storeys in height.

Council gave first reading to the proposed rezoning and forwarded the project to an upcoming public hearing.