Riders’ Bruce Campbell suspended for violating drug policy

Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman Bruce Campbell has been suspended for two games by the CFL for violating the drug policy.

Campbell tested positive for the banned substance ibutamoren. Players who test positive the first time are suspended for two games and if a player is caught twice for violating the drug policy, the suspension moves to nine games.

“First, I would like to apologize to the Saskatchewan Roughriders organization and my teammates for putting them in this position. I’d also like to apologize to Rider fans and fans across the league,” Campbell said in a statement.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and ensure you it will not happen again. I accept the Canadian Football League decision and will not be appealing the two-game suspension.”

“As an organization, we fully support the CFL and CFLPA policy to prevent the use of performance-enhancing drugs. We are disappointed to learn that a member of our team has committed a violation. We have spoken with Bruce and he has taken ownership of his decision and realizes the impact of this violation,” Riders general manager and head coach Chris Jones said.

The positive test was collected during a random in-game competition in November.