International Olympic Committee visits Calgary as city eyes possible 2026 Games bid

Members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) are travelling to Calgary this week to meet with city officials looking into a possible bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

During the tour, officials will visit the city’s legacy winter sports facilities from 1988.

They will also learn about the vision for a possible bid, along with event planning, transportation and security plans.

Previously, the IOC has sent a candidature committee to bidding cities, at the city’s cost, but did not provide feedback or support.

This is the first time this new approach has occurred, as international cities worry about hosting the Olympics because of the rising costs of putting on the Games.

“Now, the IOC will meet interested cities at the IOC’s cost in advance of a bid, and will provide resources and support to help cities develop stronger bids,” the city said in a statement Tuesday.

The Calgary Olympic project team will provide an update to council later in January on the next steps towards a bid.

The Calgary Bid Exploration Committee has estimated the cost of hosting the Winter Games at $4.6 billion. The IOC will invite cities to bid in October 2018 and the deadline is January 2019.

It’s also expected the city will send a small team to the Olympics in South Korea when they begin on Feb. 9.

