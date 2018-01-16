Repairs to 152 Street overpass in Surrey to last until April: Ministry

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation has established a timeline for repairs to the Surrey overpass that was badly damaged when it was hit by a truck in December.

On Dec. 4, a truck driving on Highway 99 slammed into the 152 Street overpass, closing it to all traffic and causing significant structural damage.

READ MORE: South Surrey businesses say overpass repairs creating a blue Christmas

It forced the closure of the highway’s northbound lane, and local businesses at the South Point Annex have complained the situation has caused a major dropoff in business.

WATCH: Surrey overpass repairs affects businesses

On Tuesday, the ministry said that it expects the repair work to continue until April.

Repair work will include removing and replacing damaged girders in the overpass and the demolition and reconstruction of the bridge-deck over the damaged area.

New girders are in the process of being fabricated, and are expected to be delivered by February, according to the ministry.

READ MORE: Truck hits 152nd Street overpass in Surrey, traffic being diverted

Drivers in the area are being asked to watch for construction workers, traffic controllers and signs marking changed traffic patterns.

The ministry said that in order to minimize traffic delays, the replacement of the Bailey Bridge on King George Boulevard has been put off until the overpass work is finished, and that a one-lane temporary steel bridge will be put in place for northbound traffic.

You can check traffic conditions and restrictions in the area at DriveBC.ca