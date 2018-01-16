Mississauga city councillor Jim Tovey dead at 68

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie says the city has lost one of its “greatest champions” with the death of Coun. Jim Tovey.

Tovey, who had served on council since 2010, died suddenly on Monday, according to a statement from the city on Tuesday. He was 68.

“Today is a sad day for Mississauga,” Crombie said. “It was an honour to work with and learn from Jim for the past six years. He was always there in your time of need, ready to lend a hand and never afraid to roll up his sleeves to get the job done.”

It is with a heavy heart & great sadness that I learned of the passing of Ward 1 Councillor Jim Tovey. He was one of our City's greatest champions and an ardent advocate for his residents. Our thoughts & prayers are w/ his family during this difficult time https://t.co/mfi8hP7RjX pic.twitter.com/6jqq5OYFsF
— Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) January 16, 2018

Tovey, who also served on Peel Region Council, was born and raised in the region. He worked as a vocalist in his early career and later became a carpenter specializing in heritage restoration prior to entering politics, according to a biography posted on his website.

He also served as founder and president of the Lakeview Ratepayers Association, the driving force behind the city’s Lakeview waterfront revitalization effort.

“It is a shock to all of us to learn about the passing of Coun. Tovey,” Mississauga city manager Janice Baker said. “He has been a strong advocate for so many great initiatives in the city such as Inspiration Lakeview and Inspiration Port Credit. Most of all, Coun. Tovey worked together with staff to make this city a more liveable, vibrant and connected community.”

Flags at Mississauga facilities will be lowered to half-mast and a book of condolences will be available at Mississauga Civic Centre on Wednesday.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.