HMCS St. John’s to head to Mediterranean Sea to participate in NATO operation

Family gathered at the Halifax waterfront on Tuesday to bid farewell to HMCS St. John's as the navy ship's crew heads to the Mediterranean Sea as part of Operation Reassurance.

A departure ceremony is being held on the Halifax waterfront today for the crew of HMCS St. John’s.

The Royal Canadian Navy ship is headed to the Mediterranean Sea for a deployment with NATO forces.

HMCS St. John’s is participating in Operation Reassurance, an ongoing exercise aimed at promoting security and stability in central and eastern Europe.

The ship is serving with Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 in the Mediterranean Sea.

It’s the second time the ship has participated in the operation.

Global News