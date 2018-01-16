New Canada Service Corps to get $105M until 2021 to boost youth volunteering

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the “design phase” of a new government initiative that will invest $105 million until 2021 in national volunteer organizations with the goal of inspiring more young Canadians to get involved with their communities.

In an announcement made via Instagram Live on Tuesday morning, Trudeau said the government is creating a new program that will provide funding to 10 national volunteer organizations. The money will allow the groups to come up with programs aimed at engaging youth. It will also fund three tiers of small grants for youth who pitch their own ideas for initiatives or programs to help out their communities.

The organizations involved include such groups as the YMCA, 4-H and Apathy Is Boring as well as the Canadian Wildlife Federation and Katimavik, among others.

The latter, which Trudeau himself had once chaired, had warned last year it could have to shut down without renewed federal support.

“There are a huge range of things that young people are passionate about,” Trudeau said. “Any young person who wants to serve should find ways that suit them of contributing to their community, contributing to their country, contributing to the world.”

According to a press release issued from the Prime Minister’s Office shortly after the announcement, the Canada Service Corps will not be fully implemented until next year and the next 18 months will serve as a sort of testing phase to gather feedback on what kinds of volunteer activities Canadian youth want to be part of in their communities.

That would see the program launch around July 2019, ahead of the federal election in October.

Up to 4,000 youth are expected to receive funding by March 2020 through the program, although that would be contingent on the Liberals winning the next election.

The youth vote played a major role in thrusting the Liberals into a majority government and young people are expected to be courted heavily by all three major parties as a key electoral demographic.

Trudeau has heavily branded himself as an advocate for youth: his 2015 campaign focused on mobilizing the youth vote and he brought in young Canadians to sit on his Youth Council which regularly meets to discuss policy and social issues.

Through the Canada Service Corps, youth will be able to apply for grants of either $250, $750 or $1,500, with the $750 application requiring a budget plan and the $1,500 application requiring a community reference.

In order to complete the application, applicants will need to have a target audience of either at-risk youth and children, senior citizens, refugees and newcomers, persons with disabilities, Indigenous people, LGBTQ2+ community members, racial or visible minorities, vulnerable individuals such as those with mental health issues or addictions, or multi-barrier populations.

The program will also support the 10 national partner organizations to create more service opportunities that will appeal to youth.

“More meaningful volunteer and service opportunities means more young people will have the chance to practice leadership, develop individual strengths, and gain essential life and work experiences,” the press release reads.

“As a nationwide initiative, Canada Service Corps will help more young Canadians to understand the importance of serving their communities, and instil a sense of civic engagement and global citizenship.”

The program creation will tick off another box on the government’s list of accomplished campaign promises.

Trudeau vowed to invest “$25 million per year in a restored Youth Service Program, to give young Canadians valuable work and life experience, and provide communities with the help required for much-needed projects.”

The Canada Service Corps will get a fair bit more than that: $105 million up to March 2021.