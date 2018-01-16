Freezing rain warning issued for B.C. Southern Interior

Freezing rain can be expected Tuesday morning in a vast area of the B.C. Southern Interior, according to a warning issued by Environment Canada.

“An approaching Pacific system will spread warm, moist air over a thin layer of arctic air trapped in the southern interior valleys Tuesday morning,” the warning stated at 10:05 p.m. Monday. “Precipitation will fall as freezing rain initially then quickly transition back to snow or rain as a cooler air moves in aloft.”

Higher elevations will be affected more in the central and south Okanagan, south Thompson and West Kootenay.

Surfaces from roads to sidewalk will become icy and slippery.

Environment Canada suggests adjusting driving to changing road conditions.

Routes affected include the Coquihalla from Hope to Kamloops, the Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Peachland, Highway 3 between Hope and the Kootenay Pass, the Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass, and routes around Arrow and Slocan lakes.

Dense fog has prompted a day-long advisory for the Coquihalla and Connector.