January 15, 2018 9:06 pm

Man rescued from underground pipe at Lethbridge construction site

By Video Journalist  Global News

A Lethbridge construction worker fell down a six-metre long pipe and led to a dramatic rescue. Joe Scarpelli takes us through what happened.

There were some tense moments at a north Lethbridge construction site on Monday afternoon as a worker was stuck in a pipe for nearly two hours before being lifted to safety.

According to officials, a construction worker fell about six metres into a manhole and wasn’t able to get himself up.

The firefighters who first arrived at the scene called for the rope rescue team to attend, which determined entering the underground tunnel from another entrance about 400 metres away was their best course of action to save the man.

“The reason for that is the access to where they brought him out is much larger, it’s a pipe that we can walk in,” said Lethbridge Fire and EMS Platoon Chief Rob Chollak.

“The tube that he fell in is much smaller, so it made it a lot safer, a lot easier and quicker to get him out.”

The worker was pulled up from the tunnel with the help of construction equipment and emergency services personnel pulling on a rescue line.

A firefighter involved with the rescue told Global News the man was transported to hospital but appeared to be in stable condition.

