School bus collides with dump truck in Lake Country

A school bus collided with a dump truck in Lake Country on Monday morning, but no students were on board at the time.

RCMP were called to Okanagan Centre Road E. and Oceola Road around 8:10 a.m. on Monday.

Witnesses at the scene said the school bus had entered the intersection from a stopped position when it struck the driver’s side of a dump truck travelling on Oceola Road, according to police.

Mounties said the collision caused considerable damage to the bus and sent the dump truck into the ditch.

The driver of the school bus, a Lake Country man in his sixties, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

”It was certainly quite fortunate that the bus operator had, just moments prior, delivered the last of his young passengers to a school nearby,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, an RCMP spokesperson, said in a statement.

“There would have been a strong likelihood of significant injuries sustained — given the extent of damage to both commercial vehicles — had there been students on board the bus.”

The incident is still under investigation and charges have not been laid.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Reserve Const. Dave Caley of the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288.