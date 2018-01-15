Canada
January 15, 2018 5:53 pm

RCMP investigate after woman’s body found next to road in northern Alberta

By Online journalist  Global News

An autopsy is expected to take place later this week which police said should shed more light on the death of a woman whose body was found by a road in High Prairie, Alta. on Monday morning.

The RCMP said officers were called to a road on the east side of town at about 9 a.m. after a “sudden death” was reported. They found a woman’s body at the scene but said it was too early to determine whether the death involved foul play.

An autopsy will be conducted in Edmonton.

High Prairie is located about 370 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

