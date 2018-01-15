Explosion hits near Canadian embassy in Afghanistan

An explosion has been reported in the diplomatic district of Afghanistan’s capital on Monday after a rocket landed near the Canadian embassy in Kabul.

The reported explosion was heard just after 8 p.m. local time in the Wazir Akbar Khan area, a neighbourhood which is considered the city’s safest.

“Global Affairs Canada is aware of Indirect Fire striking near the Canadian Embassy in Kabul today,” a spokesperson for Global Affairs told Global News in an email. “There have been no reports of any casualties following the explosion. The Embassy was not impacted and all staff are safe and accounted for.”

According to Afghanistan’s Tolo News, an interior ministry spokesperson said the rocket landed near the Canadian embassy, adding that there were no causalities as a result of the explosion.

According to Indian government spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, the rocket landed in the Indian Embassy, but there was “no fire or casualties.”



Story continues below A rocket landed in the premises of our Embassy in Kabul a while ago causing minor damage to a structure at rear side of the Embassy compound. No fire or casualties. Our Charge d' Affaires informs that all Embassy employees are safe. — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 15, 2018

The Indian Embassy is around two kilometres from the Canadian Embassy.

Last May, Canada’s embassy in Kabul was heavily damaged after a powerful truck bomb exploded in the green zone, killing over 90 people. No Canadians were injured or killed in the attack.

Most of the damage to the embassy, however, was confined to the first floor of the building.

