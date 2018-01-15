Trent Hills man charged with arson following garage fire

A Trent Hills man faces arson charges in connection with a garage fire in Campbellford last Wednesday.

Northumberland OPP say the garage fire at a Grand Road residence was determined to be suspicious in nature. No one was injured.

READ MORE: OPP probe suspicious garage fire in Campbellford

OPP’s Forensic Identification Services was assisted by the Office of the Fire Marshal and Trent Hills Fire Department as they investigated and gathered evidence from the scene, which is about 55 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

As a result of the investigation, police on Friday identified a suspect.

Seth Allen Gray, 29, of Trent Hills, was charged with two counts of arson and damage to property.

“One (was) related to this incident, and one that occurred the day prior at the same location,” said Const. Steven Bates.

Gray was held for a bail hearing on Friday and was released. He has another court appearance scheduled in Cobourg on Jan. 24.