3 men charged with first-degree murder in death of 20-year-old Alberta man in BC

Three men have now been charged in the death of a 20-year-old man from Alberta last year.

The body of Michael Bonin, from Rycroft Alberta, was discovered on a rural forest service road north of Hope, B.C. on April 20, 2017.

This past weekend, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) and partner agencies arrested 26-year-old Ryan Watt, 20-year-old Joshua Fleurant and 27-year-old Jared Jorgenson.

All three have now been charged with first-degree murder, and will appear in a court in B.C. on Monday.

In a statement to the media, Bonin’s mother said:

Michael did not deserve to die. He was a loving, helpful and loyal young man who had lots to live for. The pain of losing Michael will never go away and many lives have been changed by this selfish act. I hope those responsible for taking Michael’s life are held accountable. I would like to thank the IHIT investigators for all their dedication and hard work in solving Michael’s murder.

“IHIT investigators worked tirelessly to advance this investigation and the complexity was such that a successful resolution would not have been possible without the support of our many partners,” said Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT in a release.

“We are hopeful that this can now help the family of Mr. Bonin begin their journey towards the healing process.”

Investigators do no believe this homicide was a random incident, but will not get into specifics because the case is now before the court.

Anyone with information, who may not have already come forward to police, is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or contact police by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).